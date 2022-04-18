JUST IN: Lagos Shuts Down Chrisland Schools Over Viral ‘Sex Video’ Of Pupils

The Lagos State Government has announced the immediate closure of all Chrisland Schools within the state following a viral video showing two of its underage students involved in immoral acts.

This was revealed in a statement jointly signed by the states’ Ministries of Education, Youth, and Social Development and Justice, as well as the state office of Education Quality Assurance and the state Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency.

“The attention of the Lagos State Government has been drawn to the alleged sexual violence case involving students of Chrisland school.

“It is pertinent to note that all allegations are being investigated by the relevant Ministries Departments and Agencies,” the statement said.

The statement further revealed that the criminal aspects of the case have been forwarded to the Lagos State Police Commissioner’s office for investigation.

“In view of the allegations, we are committed to ensuring that adequate medical and psychosocial support is provided.

“This is to reassure members of the public of the State Government’s commitment to safety and child protection, especially in ensuring that all child-centered institutions within the state, formulate and implement policies and systems that are compliant with the Executive Order (NO.EO/AA08 of 2016), Lagos State Safeguarding and Child Protection Program,” the statement read.

The statement also emphasized that distributing, receiving, or possessing child pornography is a punishable offense in Nigeria.

“We also use this medium to remind the general public on the implications pertaining to engaging in any visual depiction of sexually explicit conduct involving a child who commits an

offense and is liable to a custodial sentence of fourteen (4) years. This includes producing, distributing, receiving, or possessing an image of child pornography.

“In the meantime, all Chrisland schools within Lagos State are hereby closed, pending further investigations,” the statement concluded.

Chrisland Schools has 11 branches of Nursery, Primary and Secondary Schools in Lagos state.