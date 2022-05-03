JUST IN: Liverpool Defeat Villarreal To Qualify For 10th Champions League Final

Liverpool have secured the ticket to their tenth Champions League finals.

Jurgen Klopp’s men came from a 2-0 deficit to win Villareal 3-2 in their home stadium, Estadio de la Cerámica, on Tuesday.

The six times winners had in the first leg defeated Villareal 2-0 at Anfield.

The English side entered the match with a commanding advantage but they lost the advantage in the first half, when they conceded 2 goals.

The first was in the first three minutes by Boulaye Dia, while Coquelin scored the second in the 41st minute.

But Liverpool made a second half comeback after Fabinho scored Liverpool’s first and Luiz Diaz scored in the 67th minute. Sadio Mane put the visitors upfront when he sealed the gs.e in the favour of Liverpool.

Liverpool qualified with a 5-2 lead on aggregate. Liverpool will face either Manchester City or Real Madrid in Paris on Saturday, 28th May 2022.

Klopp had said during the pre-match press conference that “At this moment, a Champions League semi-final is the most important game you can play. Whatever happened in the last few weeks or will happen in the next few weeks is not important, for this moment is clear.

“You never know if you will reach a semi-final again or if we will ever have the chance again to go to the final, you never know. We have an exceptional team here and nothing is for granted. You need luck in moments and all these sorts of things, so you better treat it carefully and be ready, and we will be ready.

“We really want it, we want to be where we are, and we want to go to the final. If Villarreal is better than us and beat us with a result which qualifies them for the final then congratulations, that’s it. But between now and then there are 95, or however many minutes to play, and I’m looking forward to it.”