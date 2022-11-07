JUST IN: Liverpool To Meet Madrid As UEFA Releases Champions League Round 16 Draw

Real Madrid will face Liverpool, while Paris Saint-Germain will meet Bayern Munich in the round of 16 of the 2022-23 Champions League.

This was revealed in the draw conducted on Monday as the teams are hoping to clash in the final at Istanbul.

The round of sixteen will see a repeat of the final where Liverpool and Madrid clash with the later lifting the title last season.

Messi who now plays for PSG will also lead his team to play against Bayern Munich. Messi was part of the Barcelona team that were humiliated 8-2 by Bayern Munich on August 14, 2020

FULL LIST