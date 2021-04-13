Just In: Many Injured As Gas Explosion Rocks Lagos Community

43 SHARES Share Tweet

Another gas explosion has occured at Agboju, Amuwo-Odofin, in the Amuwo-Odofin Local Government Area of Lagos State.

Although it was not clear if there were casualties, but residents said many were injured in the explosion.

The incident, which was said to have occured at around 7pm, reportedly caused panic in the area.

The Public Relations Officer, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Nosa Okunbor, confirmed the incident.

He said, “An explosion was reported and our team members are on their way. They are being delayed by traffic. I cannot determine the magnitude of the incident at present.”