JUST IN: Many Injured As OAU Lecture Theatre Ceiling Collapses On Students

The ceilings of the Oduduwa Hall amphitheater at Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) in Ile-Ife, Osun State, collapsed on a number of students during a rainfall on Thursday morning.

According to eyewitness accounts, a powerful whirlwind accompanied the heavy rainfall around 9 AM, causing portions of the hall’s ceiling to give way while students were attending a lecture.

A yet-to-be determined number of students were injured when the debris fell on them.

One student, identified only as Bukola, stated that a classmate named David sustained serious injuries and was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

“Many students of the institution were injured after the collapse of the ceiling of Oduduwa hall. I don’t know the number but I think the school management through the Dean of Students Affairs is on top of the situation,” said the student.

OAU’s Public Relations Officer, Mr. Abiodun Olarewaju, confirmed the unfortunate incident.

He said, “rainfall with whirlwind affected the ceiling of the Amphitheatre as it fell off and injured a few of the students.

“The Vice-Chancellor, Professor Adebayo Simeon Bamire led other principal officers to the Medical and Health Centre of the University, and ensured that the injured students were given adequate medical attention.

“The Vice-Chancellor also followed two other students, whose cases demanded more medical attention to the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital Complex (OAUTHC), where the Chief Medical Director (CMD), Professor John Okeniyi, physically supervised the proceedings.

“The Vice-Chancellor has, therefore, appealed for calm and urged students and staff to go about their academic and administrative activities without any form of untoward action.

“Meanwhile, the management of the University has sealed off the amphitheatre, the venue of the unfortunate incident, until further notice.”