JUST IN: Messi Completes Move To American Side, Inter Miami

Seven-time Ballon d’Or winner, Lionel Messi has completed a move to Inter Miami FC after weeks of speculation that he might join Saudi side, Al Hilal.

According to top football journalist, Fabrizio Romano, the decision has been made and will be announced by Leo in the next hours.

At Inter Miami, Messi will be offered a lucrative financial package that includes a percentage of profits from MLS partners like Adidas and Apple.

On top of that, Messi will also have the option of buying a stake in an MLS club once he retires, similar to David Beckham.

Messi’s father and agent, Jorge, admitted earlier this week that his son favoured a return to Barcelona, but their precarious financial situation ultimately made a final deal impossible.