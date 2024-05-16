JUST IN: Military Kills 227 Terrorists, Arrests 529 In Seven Days

…Denies Oil Thieves Over N1.3bn

The Nigerian Army has said it killed a total of 227 terrorists and arrested 529 others in the past week across the nation’s hot spot regions.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Edward Buba disclosed this during a routine media briefing, on Thursday in Abuja.

The military said its troops arrested 11 perpetrators of oil theft, rescued 253 kidnapped hostages, and denied oil thieves an estimated sum of N1,312,477,050.

The troops further recovered 231 assorted weapons, 6,441 assorted ammunition, and other items, including 4,198 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo and 841 rounds of 7.62mm NATO.

Others include 88 rounds of 5.56mm, 16 rounds of 7.62 x 39mm, 99 rounds of 7.62 x 51mm, 956 rounds of 7.62 x 54mm, 242 live cartridges, one PKM magazine, 24 magazines, 6 baofeng radios, 8 vehicles, 69 motorcycles, 66 mobile phones, 12 cutlasses, and the sum of N1,630,000.

The Director explained that the Armed Forces are actively engaged in various theatres of operation across the country, with a focus on degrading terrorists’ capabilities and disrupting their operations.

Buba said that the Armed Forces are fighting in a challenging combat environment and have made significant progress in the fight against terrorism.

He noted that despite the feats, there is still much work to be done, as many more terrorists need to be killed, weapons recovered, and commanders taken off the battlefield.