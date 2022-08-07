JUST-IN: More Pain For Ronaldo As Brighton Beat Man United At Old Trafford

FootballSports
By Ukpe Philip
Manchester United Bench VS Brighton, Premier League

Manchester United have lost to Brighton at Old Trafford in an action-packed Premier League.

Erik ten Hag met a gloomy start when Pascal Gross silenced the Old Trafford crowd in the 29th minute of play.

The Seagulls grabbed their second goal after Gross made another brilliant strike in David de Gea’s net.

The Pascal Gross brace proved the difference so far between the visitors and United.

But United pulled one back through a Alexis Mac Allister own goal.

RELATED
Football

How Fans Are Reacting To Possible Transfer Of Ronaldo To Chelsea

Football

Manchester United Fans Launch Campaign To Boycott Adidas Products

Embattled Cristiano Ronaldo was left at the bench by Ten Hag until 52 minutes when he substituted Fred.

Erik ten Hag said,“Cristiano Ronaldo is working really hard to get in the right fitness levels, it will take time

“He started pre-season last week… so it depends on how quick he is progressing”.

But the Portuguese had declared himself “ready” for the Sunday encounter.

The 37-year-old had interest from the likes of Chelsea and Atletico Madrid, but his future remains with the Red Devils.

You might also like

How Fans Are Reacting To Possible Transfer Of Ronaldo To Chelsea

Manchester United Fans Launch Campaign To Boycott Adidas Products

Erling Haaland To Land In England As Man City Confirms Deal

JUST IN: Man United Appoint Erik Ten Hag As New Manager

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.