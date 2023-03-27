JUST IN: More Trouble For Ayu As Benue Court Restrains Him From Acting As PDP Chairman

A High Court sitting in Benue State has in the interim restrained the national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Iyorchia Ayu, from operating in that capacity.

The suit was filed by Conrad Terhide Utaan, by way of motion exparte against Ayu and the PDP.

The applicant urged the court to restrain Ayu, “having lost membership of the party, pending the determination of the motion on notice already filed.”

The judge, W.I Kpochi, on Monday, granted the motion while adjourning the case to 17 April 2023.