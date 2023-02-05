JUST IN: Muhammad Hameem Installed As New Emir Of Dutse After Unanimous Selection By Kingmakers

Muhammad Hameem Nuhu Sanusi has emerged the new Emir of Dutse Emirates in Jigawa State, THE WHISTLER can confirm.

The development was announced in a release by the Council of Chiefs made available to THE WHISTLER on Sunday.

The announcement came less than a week after the death of Nuhu Muhammad-Sanusi, the former Emir of Dutse.

Muhammad-Sanusi who died at the age of 79 served for 28 years as the Emir of Dutse.

According to the Council, seven Dutse Emirate Kingmakers took a unanimous decision to choose Muhammad Hameem as the new Emir.

The Council said, “Seven Dutse Emirate Kingmakers have unanimously selected Muhammad Hameem as the new Emir of Dutse with seven votes among the three contenders of the Royal Seat.”

The Emirate Council said Hameen’s name was forwarded to the Jigawa State Council of Chiefs for approval of the decision of the Kingmakers.

The Governor has, however, approved Muhammad Hameem Nuhu Sanusi as the new Emir with effect from today 05/02/2023, the statement confirmed.

Hameem was presented with a letter of appointment by the State Government at about four o’clock at his Palace in Garu, Dutse, followed by his formal installation.