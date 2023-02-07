JUST IN: Naira Scarcity: INEC Management Visits CBN

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Amid the cash crunch caused by the Central Bank of Nigeria’s naira redesign policy, the management of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has met with the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, with a view to preventing the situation from affecting the forthcoming elections.

Led by its chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, the INEC management met with Emefiele at the CBN headquarters on Tuesday in Abuja.

The commission revealed that the meeting was aimed at “addressing some of the areas of concern with just 17 days to the 2023 General election,” following complaints by some of its service providers.

“We are confident that arising from this meeting, we can assuage the anxiety expressed by some our service providers. We are determined to make 2023 election one of the best organized election in Nigeria but we cannot do it alone. We are mobilizing all critical stakeholders for the success of the 2023 General election,” INEC said in a tweet.

THE WHISTLER reports that scarcity of naira recently hit the country following the introduction of the redesigned N200, N500, and N1,000 notes by the CBN.

The situation has resulted in chaos as some angry youths were reported to have blocked roads and destroyed political billboards in protest against new notes scarcity in Kano, Ogun, and Edo States, amongst others.

The protests have also forced some commercial banks to shut down some of their branches.