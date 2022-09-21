JUST IN: NANs Suspends Mass Protests After Court Ruling On ASUU Strike

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The President of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Usman Umar Barambu, has announced the suspension of the union’s planned protests following the ruling of the National Industrial Court which ordered that the seven-month strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) suspended.

This comes barely 10 hours after a statement by the NANS PRO, Giwa Temitope, said the court cannot force the lecturers to return to class.

In a statement to its members, however, the NANS President thanked them for their resilience and said that since the court has directed that the strike be called off, their protest actions are called off.

He also urged the Federal Government to fulfill its part of the negotiations by satisfying ASUU’s demands.

He appealed to ASUU to see the court order as a way to yield positive results at the negotiation table.

The statement reads in part; “I am pleased to congratulate all Nigerian students for standing out during the impasse between ASUU and the Federal Government, let me also commend the resilient, doggedness, and commitment displayed by students throughout the period the strike has lasted for 7 months, I urge you all to consider your actions as a struggle for the emancipation of our Educational Sector. It’s a Win-Win situation, Victory at last.

“May I also use this opportunity to also Urge the Federal Government to fulfill its own part of the negotiation as we anticipate a smooth outcome in the negotiating process, in line with the directive and order of the National Industrial Court issuing an order for ASUU (our Lecturers) to return back to the classroom, I hereby Stand down all NANS protest Nationwide.

“More so, may I use this singular privilege to appeal to our dear lecturers(ASUU) that the court order is a progressive way forward to achieve a positive result at the negotiation table for it is a win-win for all, we hope and believe ASUU will accept the court ruling in good faith as it affects the future of our dear country.

“Finally may I appeal to all parents and guardians to assist our students as they prepare to resume for their academic pursuit.”

THE WHISTLER reported that ASUU has however revealed, in a statement, that plans are underway to appeal the court’s ruling.

“Our lawyer is filing an appeal and stay of execution of the judgment. Members should remain resolute and strong. A People United can never be defeated. Solidarity without compromise,” the statement read in part.