JUST IN: NBA Releases Names Of Lawyers Seeking Appointment As FHC Judges In Ebonyi, Ogun , Others

134 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, has published the names of 60 lawyers who have expressed interest to serve as Federal High Court judges following a recent window opened by the FHC Chief Judge, Justice John Terhemba Tsoho.

Advertisement

THE WHISTLER earlier reported that the CJ had on January 13 issued a notice on the court’s further appointment of Nine (9) Judges while inviting the NBA president, Yakubu C. Maikyau SAN, and the Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami SAN to nominate suitably qualified persons from the affected States for appointment to the Federal High Court Bench.

The divisions are domiciled in Bayelsa, Ebonyi, Gombe, Ogun, and Oyo states.

In a statement made available to THE WHISTLER on Friday by the NBA National Publicity Secretary, Akorede Habeeb Lawal, the association revealed 60 lawyers from private and public legal practice have applied for the job.

While Ebonyi State has 20 applicants (the highest from the association), Bayelsa State has 12 applicants while Gombe and Ogun states have 10 each.



Lawyers from Oyo State are 5 while Kebbi State has 3 applicants.

Advertisement

The letter, signed by the NBA president, mandates the general public and lawyers to comment or raise objections on those shortlisted on or before February 10.

The notice partly reads, “The NBA has received expressions of interest from 60 members, and we hereby publish the list of these candidates. Members of the Bar and the public are invited to submit petitions/objections and/or comment generally on the suitability for appointment of any of the shortlisted candidates. The comments/petitions/objections should be forwarded to the President through [email protected] or +234 803 345 2825.

“All communications in this regard must be sent in by close of work on Friday, 10th day of February 2023.

“This exercise is aimed at fostering the resolve and commitment of the NBA to strengthen our Judiciary by enthroning a painstaking and transparent process that would ensure that only suitably qualified candidates – of appropriate competence, character, and reputation – are appointed to the Bench. Kindly find attached the list of candidates. Thank you.

Below are the candidates:

Advertisement

Screenshot of the NBA List