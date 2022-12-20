JUST IN: NDLEA Seizes 100 Million Pills Of Illicit Drugs, Arrests 23,907 traffickers, 29 barons

119 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) said its operatives have seized 100 million pills of the pharmaceutical opioid, Tramadol in the last 22 months.

The Chairman/Chief Executive Officer, NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Marwa disclosed this on Tuesday during the Commands Awards/Commendations and decoration of newly promoted officers in Abuja.

While delivering his remarks, Marwa said the agency also secured the arrest of at least 23,907 traffickers and 29 barons within the period in view.

“Within the period under review, the Agency arrested 23, 907 drug traffickers including 29 barons. Our seizure was over 5,500 tons or 5.5 million kilograms of assorted illicit drugs, which together with cash seized are worth over N450 billion,” Marwa said.

He noted that the agency had destroyed 772.5 hectares of cannabis farms and had recorded convictions of 3, 434 offenders.

“We have equally made good strides in our drug demand reduction efforts where the number of those counselled and rehabilitated is 16, 114,” he noted.

Details later…