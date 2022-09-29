JUST IN: NECO Releases 2022 SSCE Results, Blacklists Over 20 Supervisors For ‘Abetting’ Malpractice

The National Examinations Council (NECO) has released the 2022 Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination results.

The council also announced that it had blacklisted 29 examination supervisors for their alleged participation in examination malpractice and that four schools were recommended for 2-year de-recognition over malpractice.

This was revealed by the NECO Registrar, Prof. Dantani Wushishi, at the Council’s headquarters in Niger State on Thursday.

Wushishi also noted that fewer candidates were caught engaged in exam malpractice this year, as against previous years.

“In the area of malpractices, 13,595 were caught as against 20,003 in year 2021, which showed appreciable decline in number of malpractices cases.

“Twenty-nine supervisors were blacklisted for various offences ranging from poor supervision, insult, aiding and abetting during the examinations”, he said.

Wushishi added that 1,209,703 candidates registered for the examination, while 1,198,412 actually sat for them. Of the number that sat for the examination, 727, 864 representing 60.74 per cent got five credits and above, including English Language and Mathematics.

Wushishi also gave the figures of special needs candidates who sat for the examination; a total of 1,031 of which 98 had albinism, 177 had autism, 574 had hearing impairments and 107 were visually impaired.

