JUST-IN: NFF Drops Peseiro, Retains Eguavoen As Super Eagles Coach

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has retained Austin Eguavoen as the coach of the Super Eagles.

The NFF disclosed the development on Monday after it agreed to discontinue with the plans to make Jose Peseiro coach of the national team after the Africa Cup of Nations.

Emmanuel Amuneke was named the immediate assistant to Eguavoen.

“The NFF Board has approved a recommendation of the Technical and Development Committee retaining Augustine Eguavoen as Technical Director/Technical Adviser (interim) while Emmanuel Amuneke becomes the Chief Coach of the Super Eagles.

“Salisu Yusuf will be the 2nd Assistant Coach/Chief Coach of the CHAN team and Joseph Yobo will be 3rd Assistant while Aloysius Agu remains the Goalkeepers’ Trainer,” NFF General Secretary, Dr Mohammed Sanusi said.

Eguavoen had stepped down his position as the interim coach of the Super Eagles after his team lost to Carthagies Eagles of Tunisia at the 2021 African Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

“What happens next is that I’m the interim coach and Technical Director of the Nigeria Football Federation.

“I will go back to my position and allow the NFF (to) make a decision on the way forward,” the ex- Eagles player had said.

When Gernot Rohr was sacked, the Nigerian Football Federation approved the appointment of Portuguese manager Jose Peseiro as Super Eagles new head coach.

To fill the vacuum, Eguavoen was however appointed as interim coach for the national team.

Based on the arrangement, Eguavoen was asked to lead the team at AFCON, while Peseiro will join the team as an observer.

Sanusi said, “We acknowledge and appreciate the interest that Mr Jose Peseiro has shown in Nigeria Football during our very cordial discussions and have absolutely no doubt about his capacity. We believe that perhaps in the future, there could be an opportunity to work with him.

“However, in view of the positive performance of the Super Eagles at the just-concluded Africa Cup of Nations which has given hope to Nigerians and boosted our confidence in the present coaching crew to qualify us for the World Cup in Qatar, we have decided to accept the recommendation of the Technical and Development Committee to retain the Eguavoen-led coaching crew and strengthen it with the addition of Emmanuel Amuneke.”