JUST IN: Niger State Government Receives Abducted Kagara Students

The Governor of Niger State, Abubakar Sani Bello has confirmed that the abducted Kagara Government Science College students have been received by the state government.

He disclosed this in a tweet on Saturday.

“Breaking News: The Abducted Students, Staff and Relatives of Government Science College Kagara have regained their freedom and have been received by the Niger State Government,” it stated.

Earlier, a former Kaduna state Senator, Shehu Sani, stated that the principal of the school had confirmed their release to him.

“I spoke with the Principal of GSC Kagara who confirmed the release of the abducted Students,” he tweeted.