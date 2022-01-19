JUST IN: Nigeria Defeat Guinea Bissau To Top Group G

By Ukpe Philip

Nigeria have defeated Guinea- Bissau in the final Group D match to qualify for the round of 16 in the African Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

Austin Eguavoen’s men on Wednesday won all their three Group stage matches with a 2-0 win against Guinea Bissau.

Umar Sadiq scored the opener in the 56 minute goal, while Troos Ekong doubled the lead in the 75th minute.

Nigeria qualified top of the group with 9 points, while Egypt came second with 6 points.

Guinea- Bissau and Sudan have both crashed out of the competition after finishing with one point each.

