JUST IN: Nigeria Losing N20trn To To Tax Evaders As FG Set To Reduce Revenue Collection Agencies

Taiwo Oyedele, the Chairman of President Bola Tinubu’s Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reform has said that his committee is planning to trim the number of government agencies that collect revenue in order to allow the Federal Inland Revenue Service to take full charge of revenue collection.

Oyedele made the disclosure on Tuesday during an interview monitored by THE WHISTLER.

Oyedele told Arise TV that his committee will not propose tax increase but revealed that they are planning reforms that will compel people and businesses to pay.

Tinubu announced the committee last month and inaugurated them on Tuesday, August 8, 2023.

The committee will focus on three critical areas- Fiscal Governance, Tax Reform, and Growth Facilitation.

Oyedele’s committee will explore how the country will grow tax-to-GDP ratio to 18 per cent within three years.

Nigeria’s tax-to-GDP ratio is currently at 10.86 per cent. Taiwo said revenue generation falls below even African standards while collection costs are among the highest.

Oyedele said, “We are looking to roughly double our revenue from taxes over a period of three years. Also bear in mind that in the same three years horizon, we expect that there should be some economic growth of around 4 per cent to 6 per cent.

“Where are we going to get it from? We do not want to introduce new taxes. In fact, we want to get rid of many of the taxes that we currently have that are not productive. It will seem counterintuitive that you are going to reduce the number of taxes that people pay and yet you are going to collect more. We are going to find the money from, first the tax gap.

“We think as of today, the tax gap is within the region of N20trn and what that means if you just focus on the major taxes, VAT, Corporate Income Tax and Personal Income Tax, there are people who should as of today be paying and they are non-compliant. Some people and businesses are in the tax net with just one figure. How do you get the whole body to be inside the tax net?”

He said another area that they would explore is bringing down the cost of collection.

“The cost of collection is so huge in Nigeria despite collecting so little in revenue particularly because you have too many agencies trying to collect revenue and those are not their core mandate and these agencies are being distracted from doing what they are supposed to be doing to support the economy.

“So, take those functions away from them to focus on their primary mandate which means to facilitate economic growth, and the FIRS for example will then collect that revenue more efficiently and save all the cost of collection.”

The other area he said the country could have some savings is the area of incentives.

Oyedele said when giving incentives, “Ask yourself whether these incentives are productive. If you give away N1 and you are getting less than N1 in return, then maybe it is time for you to review the incentives,” he added.

Recall that Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) and FIRS had a long dispute over collection of stamp duty.