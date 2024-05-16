JUST IN: Nigeria Military Declares Niger Republic Citizen Wanted For Terrorism

The Nigerian Military has declared Halilu Buzu, a citizen of Niger Republic, wanted for terrorising Nigerian territory, particularly Zamfara.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. Edward Buba, made the announcement on Thursday in Abuja, at a media briefing on the operations of the military.

Buba said the notorious suspected terrorist leader settled in Subbubu Forest in Shinkafi Local Government Area of Zamfara.

He said that Buzu had a camp for illegal gold mining located at Kawayi, in Anka Local Government Area of the state, and had lots of boys working for him.

According to Buba, the terrorist is also a prominent cattle rustler.

He said that the Buzu’s group had in the last week killed 19 villagers at Farar Kasa.

“He is a High Value Target and we hereby declare him wanted.

“Furthermore, he is a major arms supplier, trusted by arms dealers supplying arms from Libya.

“We have been on his trail and whenever we close in on him, he bolts across the border into the Republic of Niger for refuge.

“At this time, we are through appropriate channels calling on the Nigerien authorities, regional and international bodies to support in effecting his arrest to hold him accountable for his atrocities,” he said.