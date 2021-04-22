JUST IN: Nigeria Vaccinates 14,843 Persons In 24 Hours

39 SHARES Share Tweet

Nigeria has vaccinated 14,843 eligible persons in 24 hours, the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) said on Thursday.

Data from the Electronic Management of Immunization Data (EMID) system showed that the additional figures take the total of vaccinated persons in Nigeria to 1,148,168 as of April 22.

Also, the latest statistics showed that the country has vaccinated 57.1 per cent of the NPHCDA’s target population with about 43 per cent left to administer.

However, a state like Lagos announced that it has concluded the first phase of its vaccination exercise having administered the first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine to 257,756 eligible persons in the state as of April 15.

The State Commissioner for Health, Akin Abayomi disclosed this earlier on Thursday, saying that the “remaining doses of the vaccine have been reserved at the state Cold Chain Store for the second dose exercise to commence on May 28, following the expiration of the 8-12 weeks interval the manufacturers”.

Recall that the Federal Government had asked states to suspend vaccination after administering half of the vaccines allocated to them.

The directive is to ensure that those who have received the first jabs of the COVID-19 vaccine receive a second dose.