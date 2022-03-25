JUST IN: Nigeria’s World Cup Chances Brighten As Super Eagles Hold Ghana To Goalless Draw In Kumasi

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have held Ghana to a goalless draw in the first leg of their 2022 World Cup qualifiers in Kumasi.

Ghana hosted Nigeria at the Baba Yara Stadium on Friday in Kumasi.

The match is a two-leg encounter with the second leg expected to be played at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja. One of the team will qualify for the Quarter 2022 World Cup.

The Super Eagles are eyeing their 7th appearance at the World Cup, while the black stars of Ghana are looking for their fourth.

Both teams sought for the breakthrough goals, but the home team were more aggressive before their expectant fans.

The winning goal almost came for Nigeria in the 76th minute however, VAR overturned a penalty awarded the Super Eagles by the referee, referee Essam Abdelfattah Abdelhamid.

The Ghanaian fans kept straight face after the match ended in a goalless draw ahead of Tuesday second leg in Abuja.

The President of Ghana, Nana Akufo- Addo, had before the match told the Ghanaian National team that Ghanaians will feel the impact if they are defeated by the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

Ghana’s Minister of Youth and Sport Mustapha Ussif, had said, “The only army that we can use to qualify out of the 30 million population are you guys.

“We are sending you to the battlefield to represent our dear country and every action that happens on the field, every single home in Ghana, the impact is going to be felt.

“And I can see I stand here looking into your faces that you are hungry to go there.”