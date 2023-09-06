JUST-IN: NLC Calls Off Two-Day Warning Strike, Directs Workers To Return To Work

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Nigeria Labour Congress has called off it’s two-day warning strike declared to protest the plight of workers caused by the removal of fuel subsidy.

The congress also directed workers to resume work from Thursday.

The strike which began on September 5, to end at midnight on September 6, had various government parastatals, financial institutions, and electricity distribution companies on total shutdown in the last 48 hours.

The NLC in a communique signed by President Joe Ajearo on Tuesday, expressed satisfaction with the compliance rate of workers with the strike.

Ajaero said, “We are pleased to report that, thanks to your resolute commitment, we have made significant strides in achieving the goals set during our National Executive Council (NEC) meeting, which prompted the initiation of this warning strike.

“It is abundantly clear that our united message has resonated loudly with the government, and it would take a truly inattentive ear not to hear it.

“As we mark the end of the two-day nationwide warning strike today, at the stroke of midnight, we earnestly call upon you all to gracefully conclude the strike and return to work tomorrow, following our initial agreement.”

He also charged affiliate unions to maintain steadfast resolve if the government fails to provide the appropriate responses to the NLC demands.

“In the event that the government fails to provide the appropriate responses to our demands, we encourage you to maintain your steadfast resolve.

“The same passion and determination that fueled this warning strike will be crucial if we find ourselves compelled to embark on an indefinite nationwide strike.

“The congress is not unmindful of the actions of detractors and fifth columnists but in the face of them all, we remain undaunted and more committed to the defense of Nigerian workers and people at any given time. Our nation deserves better,” he said.