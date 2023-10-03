JUST-IN: NLC, TUC Suspend Strike After Meeting With FG

233 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) have agreed to call off the indefinite strike scheduled for October 3, 2023.

Recall that the Nigeria Labour Congress had directed its affiliate member unions across the country to mobilize and shut down the country in response to the government’s failure to meet their demands.

However, the labour unions and the FG have been engaged in series of dialogues to avert the October 3 nationwide strike action.

Consequently after the outcome of an emergency meeting held today, the unions jointly agreed to suspend the strike to allow for implementation of the NLC demands.

Also, the National Executive Council (NEC) of the NLC had directed that all its affiliate members should direct their members to return to work on Tuesday.

This is as the Deputy President of NLC Comrade Adeyanju, had equally directed that all members of the Maritime sector should resume work on Tuesday as instructed by the Union.