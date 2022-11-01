JUST-IN: NNPC Seals Deal With UAE’s RPM To Provide Healthcare Services For Over 7,000 Workers, Other Nigerians

Medical Services Ltd, a subsidiary of Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Response Plus Medical Services (RPM) to render improved healthcare plans for the staff and stakeholders of NNPC Ltd.

The agreement was signed on Tuesday in Abu Dhabi at the ongoing ADIPEC 2022 where global energy leaders are discussing “The Future of Energy.”

RPM is a unit of VPS Health Care and was set up in 2010 in the United Arab Emirates.

The company provides medical service for a million people in over 65 countries.

It is one of the largest service providers of onsite healthcare management, occupational medicine and emergency medical services.

The new NNPC health partner boasts an infrastructure which includes a fleet of over 250 ambulances, 260 onsite clinics, 1,600 healthcare workforce and 300 international events per year.

According to the Group Chief Executive Officer of the company, Mele, the health care services will cover NNPC’s over 7,000 staff and other Nigerians.

“On the sidelines of the ongoing #ADIPEC2022 in Abu Dhabi, #NNPC Medical Services Ltd (a subsidiary of

@nnpclimited), Response Plus Medical (@RPM_holding), Sign MoU on Improved Healthcare Delivery to Staff, Other Stakeholders,” the NNPC Ltd announced.

Signing the Memorandum of Understanding was the NNPC Ltd.’s team lead by the Group CEO, Mele Kyari; Chairman of RPM, Shamsheer Vayalil and CEO of RPM, Major Tom Lious.

Kyari said, “We are transforming as a company, our workers are very important to us. Their health is very important and we are over 7,000 in population and our workers, we are required to take care of them and their medical needs of any type.

“Obviously we need very clear partnership to get it done. we will keep providing the medical services and we want to improve the quality of the service we give to them.

“And also, because we are a big company now, we believe that the larger community can also benefit from what we are doing and there are some of our services that will be made available to the general members of the public.

“With he medical tourism going on, we believe that if NNPC improves her medical services in partnership with RPM, we will be able to provide some of those key services.”

RPM Chairman, Vayalil, in his remark said “It is a bless day for us as well, we hope that we can look after your staff. I know that the signing is a first step to start the work. We understand the goal to prepare and we don’t want to promise too much and not deliver.

“We want to start with the exact assessment of the scenario, making sure that we are up to your expectations as you said, a healthy community is what our aim is.”