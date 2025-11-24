JUST-IN: NNPCL Profit Rises By N2.1tn To N5.4tn In 2024

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited on Monday announced a profit after tax of N5.4tn in the 2024 financial period.

The N5.4tn profit represents an increase of N2.1tn over the N3.3tn recorded in the 2023 financial period.

The Group Chief Executive Officer of the NNPCL, Bayo Ojulari announced the result during a media briefing in Abuja.

He said stability in the foreign exchange market following the floating of the naira by the Central Bank of Nigeria boosted the profitability of the National oil company.

The GCEO said the fundamentals of the NNPCL are strong, adding that the Presidential directive to attract investments of $30bn is realisable.

Details later…