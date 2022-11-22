JUST-IN: NNPC’s Kolmani Integrated Development Project Will Guarantee Energy, Financial Security For Nigeria—Buhari

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday officially flagged off the ground-breaking ceremony of the Kolmani OPLs 809 and 810 at the Kolmani field site in Bauchi and Gombe States.

The flagging off by the President is coming three years after the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd discovered crude oil in commercial quantity in the region.

The NNPC Ltd had in October 2019, announced the discovery of crude oil, gas and condensate in the Kolmani River region at the border community between Bauchi and Gombe states.

This oil field is to be developed by Sterling Global Oil, New Nigeria Development Company and NNPC Limited.

The event was attended by the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva; Board Chairman, NNPC Ltd Margery Chuba Okadigbo; Group Chief Executive Officer, NNPC Ltd, Mele Kyari; Governor, Bauchi State Bala Mohammed; Governor, Gombe State, Muhammad Inuwa and Governor, Plateau State, Simon Lalong.

Also in attendance is the President of the Senate, Dr. Ahmad Lawal; the Presidential Candidate of the All Progressive Congress Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Group Managing Director of NNDC, Shehu Usman Mai-Borno and the MD SEEPCO Limited, Mr. Mohit Barot among others.

Buhari said that the discovery of crude oil in the region was vital as it would help to guarantee energy, financial, and food security for Nigeria.

He added that through the project, the economic development of the country through investments that will be attracted into the sector will be accelerated.

The flag-off of the crude oil drilling is a major boost to the efforts by the federal government to ensure that the region produces crude oil in commercial quantities.

OPLs 809 and 810 lie in the Gongola Basin of the Upper Benue trough in the straddle area between Bauchi and Gombe State.

The Gongola Basin which is part of the Upper Benue Trough is a North-South trending arm of the 1000 km long Benue Trough.

The New Nigeria Development Company participated in the Nigerian License Round of August 2005 and won four blocks including OPLs 809, & 810.

These acreages were first awarded by the Nigerian government, under Production Sharing Contracts (PSC) in 1993, to SNEPCo, Chevron and ELF.

These companies drilled a well each in their respective blocs. Kolmani River-1 was drilled on OPL 809 by SNEPCo, Nasara-1 on OPL 810 by CHEVRON and Kuzari- 1 on OPL 813 by ELF.

Both reported no commercial finds and abandoned the field.

