JUST-IN: NNPC’s NAPIMS Becomes First Govt Institution In Africa To Get Business Continuity Certification

The National Petroleum Investment Management Services has received the ISO 22301 making it the first government institution in Africa to receive the certification.

The presentation was done on Friday in Abuja at the headquarters of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd at an event attended by the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources Timipre Sylva, the Chairman of the NNPC Board Mrs Margery Okadigbo; the Group Managing Director of the NNPC Mele Kyari, the Group General Manager NAPIMS Bala Wunti and other senior management staff of the NNPC.

The event also saw the unveiling of the Electronic Materials Management System of NAPIMS which is aimed at ensuring an efficient and effective tracking of inventory in the oil and gas sector.

The ISO 22301 is the international standard for Business Continuity Management, published by the International Organization for Standardization, designed to help organizations prevent, prepare for, respond to and recover from unexpected and disruptive incidents.

To do so, the standard provides a practical framework for setting up and managing an effective business continuity management system.

ISO 22301 aims to safeguard an organization from a wide range of potential threats and disruptions.

Speaking at the event, Wunti described the certification as a game changer in the industry as it would help to ensure that the company’s operations is in line with global best practices.

More details later…