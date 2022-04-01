JUST-IN: NNPC’s NAPIMS Becomes First Govt Institution In Africa To Get Business Continuity Certification

Oil & Gas
By Ifeanyi Onuba

The National Petroleum Investment Management Services has received the ISO 22301 making it the first government institution in Africa to receive the certification.

The presentation was done on Friday in Abuja at the headquarters of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd at an event attended by the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources Timipre Sylva, the Chairman of the NNPC Board Mrs Margery Okadigbo; the Group Managing Director of the NNPC Mele Kyari, the Group General Manager NAPIMS Bala Wunti and other senior management staff of the NNPC.

The event also saw the unveiling of the Electronic Materials Management System of NAPIMS which is aimed at ensuring an efficient and effective tracking of inventory in the oil and gas sector.

The ISO 22301 is the international standard for Business Continuity Management, published by the International Organization for Standardization, designed to help organizations prevent, prepare for, respond to and recover from unexpected and disruptive incidents.

RELATED
Nigeria

JUST IN: For His Remarkable Contributions To Nation Building, Nasarawa University Honours Kyari With Doctorate Degree

To do so, the standard provides a practical framework for setting up and managing an effective business continuity management system.

ISO 22301 aims to safeguard an organization from a wide range of potential threats and disruptions.

Speaking at the event, Wunti described the certification as a game changer in the industry as it would help to ensure that the company’s operations is in line with global best practices.

More details later…

You might also like

NNPC Plans Pipeline Infrastructure To Deliver Gas To Europe

Governors ‘ll Work With NNPC To Stop Crude Oil Theft– Fayemi

Boots On Ground: Sylva, CDS, Kyari Show Leadership In Tackling Crude Oil Theft

Kyari Orders Destruction Of Illegal Refineries, Says Crude Oil Theft Must Stop

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.