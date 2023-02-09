JUST IN: NUC Confirms Letter Directing Universities To Shut Down Until After Elections

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has confirmed a letter directing all universities and inter-university centres in the country to suspend academic activities until after the upcoming general elections.

The tertiary institutions will be closed from February 22 to March 14.

The NUC issued the directive in a letter addressed to all Vice-Chancellors and Chief Executives of Inter-University Centres, and signed by Chris J. Maivaki, the NUC’s Deputy Executive Secretary (Administration).

The letter dated February 3rd was confirmed to THE WHISTLER by NUC’s Acting Director of Press and Public Relations, Haruna Lawal.

When asked if the information contained in the letter was true, he replied saying “Yes, it is true.”

The letter reads, “As Vice-Chancellors of all Universities and Directors Chief Executive of Inter-University Centres are quite aware, the 2023 General Elections have been scheduled to hold on Saturday 25 February 2023, for the Presidential and National Assembly, and Saturday 11 March 2023 for Gubernatorial and State Assembly, respectively.

“In view of the foregoing and concerns expressed on the security of staff, students and properties of our respective institutions, the Honourable Minister of Education, Mal. Adamu Adamu has following extensive consultations with the relevant security agencies, directed that all Universities and Inter-University Centres be shut down and academic activities be suspended between 22 February and 14 March 2025.

“Consequently, Vice-Chancellors, as well as Directors/Chief Executives of inter-university centres, are by this Circular requested to shut down their respective Institutions from Wednesday 22° February 2023 to Tuesday 149 March 2023.

“Please, accept the renewed assurances of the Executive Secretary’s highest regard for your understanding and unwavering cooperation.”