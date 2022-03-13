JUST IN: Obama Contracts COVID-19, Wife Negative

Former United States President Barack Obama has tested positive for COVID-19.

He disclosed it on Sunday via his official Facebook page.

Obama further revealed that his wife , Michelle is negative.

“I just tested positive for COVID. I’ve had a scratchy throat for a couple of days, but am feeling fine otherwise. Michelle and I are grateful to be vaccinated and boosted, and she has tested negative. It’s a good reminder that, even as cases go down, you should get vaccinated and boosted if you haven’t already to help prevent more serious symptoms and giving COVID to others, ” he stated.

Obama is now among the top political leaders of the world who had contracted the virus.

United Kingdom prime minister, Boris Johnson and former US president, Donal Trump had once tested positive for COVID-19 but later recovered.