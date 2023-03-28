JUST IN : Obidient Movement, Ayu’s Ouster Force Ihedioha To Withdraw From Imo Governorship Race

119 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The wind of Obidient Movement sweeping through the South East and the ouster of the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Iyorchia Ayu, may have forced the former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Emeka Ihedioha, to withdraw from the Imo State governorship race.

Ihedioha was a governor in the state for seven months before his removal by the Supreme Court in a controversial judgement.

He had aligned and supported his political mentor, Atiku Abubakar in the 2023 presidential election against the popular candidate in the state and most states in the Southeast.

The zone had queued behind Peter Obi of the Labour Party, who is from Anambra State, and who is seen as the leader of the Obidients Movement.

Ihedioha was criticized by the movement for not supporting “his brother” Obi.

The movement also vowed to wait for him at the poll whenever he wishes to contest as he had vowed to, following the controversial circumstances that led to his removal.

Also, the former deputy speaker did not enjoy a good relationship with the self-acclaimed funder of the PDP, Nyesom Wike, the Rivers State Governor over some disputed oil wells between the two states.

Wike has also positioned his political acolyte, Samuel Anyanwu, the National Secretary of the PDP to clinch the ticket of the party to contest as governor in an election that would be held later in 2023.

Both Ihedioha and Ayu were close political associates.

THE WHISTLER gathered that Ayu’s outster may also have contributed to why Ihedioha made the decision as “his anchor man who would oppose Wike’s onslaught is no longer on the saddle.”

Anyanwu had also called on Ihedioha to step down for him after the window for the governorship ticket opened a few weeks ago.

Sensing what appears to be all round opposition, Ihedioha announced on Tuesday that he was not going to seek the governorship election again.

“As I turned 58 years last Friday, March 24, I had cause to reflect on so many things, including the state of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP),” he said.

He added that, “Having been a member since its formation in 1998, I align myself with the request made by our state chapter to the National Working Committee (NWC) for a consensus choice of the candidate regarding the 2023 Governorship primaries.

“In the interest of harmony and unity of the Party, I have elected to make the personal sacrifice of withdrawing from further participation in the processes leading to the emergence of the gubernatorial candidate.

“This decision was not taken lightly. My commitment to the service of our people has never been in doubt.

“And I am sure many of those who have, on their own, already started mobilising for me in Imo State will be disappointed.

“I sincerely seek their understanding and that of associates, admirers and particularly the electorates who have over the years aligned themselves and identified with my political aspirations.

“I am profoundly grateful for the opportunity to have served my various constituencies both as a legislator and Governor.

“I am also proud of the positive impact I made, particularly in the seven months I served as the Governor of Imo State.”