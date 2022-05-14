JUST IN: Oga Sabinus Wins Best AMVCA Online Social Content Creator Award

Online content creator, Chukwuemeka Emmanuel Ejekwu popularly known as Mr funny and Oga Sabinus, has bagged the Best Online Social Content Creator Award from the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards event.

Sabinus emerged the best beating MC Macaroni and four others.

The event held in Lagos.

When Sabinus was declared the winner of the category, he rushed to the stage in smiles.

In his words, his fans played a great role in the spread of his content.

“I want say a very big thank you to everybody.

“Big thanks to my fans. This is my first award in Lagos,” he said.