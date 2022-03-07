Just In: Ogunbiyi Withdraws From Osun PDP Primary Poll, Accuses Ayu of Bias

One of the leading governorship aspirants on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party in Osun State, Dr Akin Ogunbiyi, has withdrawn from the primary election of the party holding tomorrow ( Tuesday).

Ogunbiyi, who contested the ticket against Senator Ademola Adeleke in 2018, announced his withdrawal from the exercise on Monday.

He made the announcement while

speaking at his Idera De Campaign Office in Osogbo.

The politician, who is the Chairman of Mutual Benefits Assurance, said he withdrew from the governorship primary election because of the bias of the PDP National Chairman, Senator Iyorcha Ayu.

He said, “It is a very difficult decision for me because of the amount of investment and the hope that my personality and leadership would have given to Osun State.

“But when you have an umpire who is biased to the extent of planning with the other group, what can you do?

“Senator Ayu has agreed to work with Ademola Adeleke and I’m being told that I shouldn’t waste my money and we did everything possible. I can only come to the conclusion to withdraw from the race because up till this moment, they are there planning on how they can execute.”