JUST IN: One Week After Emefiele’s Arrest, Court Orders DSS To Grant Embattled CBN Gov Access To Lawyers
Justice H. Muazu of the FCT High Court has ordered the Department of State Services, DSS, to allow the suspended governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, to be accessed by his lawyers.
Recall that President Bola Tinubu had on June 9, suspended Emefiele to enable investigation into allegations against him.
The CBN Deputy governor, operations, Folashodun Adebisi Shonubi, was directed by the president to step in in acting capacity.
Hours after his suspension, Emefiele was apprehended by the DSS and has since been in its detention in Abuja.
But his legal team led by J.B. Daudu SAN filed a fundamental right application against the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation, DG, SSS and SSS, seeking to assess their client so that they can prepare their defence.
He noted that the secret service had refused to grant them access.
“The lawyers of the applicant shall have access to the applicant immediately and regularly, at reasonable time pending the determination of the application.
“Hearing is adjourned to 20 June, 2023 by 10am,” the judge held on Friday.