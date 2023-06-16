JUST IN: One Week After Emefiele’s Arrest, Court Orders DSS To Grant Embattled CBN Gov Access To Lawyers

142 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Justice H. Muazu of the FCT High Court has ordered the Department of State Services, DSS, to allow the suspended governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, to be accessed by his lawyers.

Advertisement

Recall that President Bola Tinubu had on June 9, suspended Emefiele to enable investigation into allegations against him.

The CBN Deputy governor, operations, Folashodun Adebisi Shonubi, was directed by the president to step in in acting capacity.

Hours after his suspension, Emefiele was apprehended by the DSS and has since been in its detention in Abuja.

But his legal team led by J.B. Daudu SAN filed a fundamental right application against the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation, DG, SSS and SSS, seeking to assess their client so that they can prepare their defence.

He noted that the secret service had refused to grant them access.

Advertisement

“The lawyers of the applicant shall have access to the applicant immediately and regularly, at reasonable time pending the determination of the application.

“Hearing is adjourned to 20 June, 2023 by 10am,” the judge held on Friday.