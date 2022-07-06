JUST IN: OPEC Secretary-General Barkindo Dies Hours After Buhari Honoured Him 

Hours after President Muhammadu Buhari honoured him at the State House in Abuja, the Secretary General of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Muhammad Sanusi Barkindo, has died.

The Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, Mele Kolo Kyari, announced the news in the early hours of Wednesday.

According to Kyari, Barkindo died at about 11pm on Tuesday. He was aged 63.

Barkindo’s death came hours after President Buhari described him as a worthy ambassador of the country.

“You’ve indeed been a worthy ambassador of our country, President Buhari tells Barkindo, outgoing OPEC Secretary-General,” Femi Adesina quoted the president as telling the deceased at the State House.

“You have indeed been a worthy ambassador of our country. We are proud of your achievements before and during your appointment at OPEC and the proud legacies you will leave behind.

“Your time in charge of the affairs of OPEC has been a very challenging one for the global oil industry. Oil producers were finding it difficult to come together to address challenges that were crippling the oil market.

“Not long after, the world was faced with the COVID-19 pandemic that sent crude prices spiralling down at an alarming rate. You showed incredible leadership to rally industry players and pushed through the turbulent times. There is no doubt about your efforts in putting together the Declaration of Cooperation which is the largest in the history of OPEC and the global oil industry and also the longest in duration in the history of the organization. This was a herculean task,” the President said.