Just In: Osinbajo To Meet APC Senators

Nigeria Politics
By Isuma Mark
VP Yemi Osinbajo Addressing World Economic Forum 2022

Vice President, Mr Yemi Osinbajo will today (Tuesday) evening host Senators on the platform of the All Progressives Congress to Iftar (breaking of fast).

This was contained in a letter of invitation read by Senate President Ahmad Lawan at plenary.

The letter was signed by the Senate Leader, Mr Yahaya Abdullahi.

The meeting is expected to take place at Aguda House by 6.30 pm.

This is coming after hosting APC Governors to iftar on Sunday evening where he informed them of his ambition to contest for the office of President in 2023.

He followed this up with a public declaration on Monday.

Osinbajo is expected to formally inform the APC Senators of his desire to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari, during the meeting.

