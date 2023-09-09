JUST IN: Osun Assembly Lifts Suspension On Controversial Staff Audit

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Osun State House of Assembly has lifted the suspension placed on the ongoing staff audit ordered by Governor Ademola Adeleke after several controversies and protests that trailed the exercise.

Advertisement

The Osun Assembly, through Speaker Adewale Egbedun, had suspended the exercise after numerous protests and petitions against the consultant engaged to carry out the audit, Sa’adat Bakrin-Ottun, who is the Executive Vice-Chairman of Sally Tibbot Consultancy Firm.

Bakrin-Ottun was accused of maltreating and insulting civil servants in the state during the exercise.

While hearing the petitions and complaints against the consultant on the floor of the Osun State House of Assembly, the Speaker expressed disappointment and revealed that Governor Adeleke may not use the reports because of issues surrounding the exercises.

However, the House on Saturday lifted the suspension while warning that the exercise must be conducted with the utmost level of professionalism.

A statement by the Speaker issued through his spokesperson, Olamide Tiamiyu, disclosed that the decision of the House followed the resolution of the differences between labour unions in the state and the consultant.

Advertisement

Egbedun said the House looks forward to a seamless exercise going forward while demanding strict adherence to rules of engagement and professionalism from the consultant.

“I implore civil servants to give total cooperation for the exercise; the exercise is not a witch-hunt targeted at anyone but to free the service of ghost workers and enhance efficiency,” he said.

The Speaker reiterates the resolve of the House to continue to make meaningful interventions in state affairs, vowing to deploy its oversight functions to ensure that Osun people benefit from available resources.