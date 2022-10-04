JUST IN: Over N4.7bn Spent On BBNaija Level Up Season–Multichoice

The Big Brother Naija Level Up Season show which ended on Sunday cost the organizers N4.7bn, according to MultiChoice Nigeria.

The Executive Head of Content and West Africa Channels, Busola Tejumola disclosed this on Tuesday during the presentation of gift to winners.

The seventh edition of the show was won by Josephina Otabor, known as Phyna who went home with N100m grand prize in cash and gifts.

She defeated 28 other housemates who contested in the 10 weeks programme.

Tejumola said the “N4.7bn was spent on the production cost “seventh edition of the show.

According to her, over one billion votes were cast during the 10-weeks show. Also 40,000 applications were received.

Compared to the last edition in 2021, N4.3bn was spent on production cost, the organisers had said.

But in this year edition a total of 15,000 jobs were created, with 1,000 direct and 14,000 indirect jobs.

This is 3,000 jobs higher compared to the 12,000 direct and indirect jobs created in the 2021 edition.