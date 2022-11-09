JUST IN: Pain For Senegal As Injury Rules Mane Out Of FIFA World Cup

Senegal’s forward Sadio Mane will miss the Qatar 2022 World Cup after he sustained a knee injury in Bayern Munich’s 6-1 win over Werder Bremen.

The former Liverpool star was injured just 20 minutes into the match.

L’Equipe said Mane will be out for “several weeks” consequently missing the World Cup.

He will join Ngolo Kante, Paul Pogba, Georginio Wijnaldum, Reece James, and Diogo Jota who are likely to miss out on the tournament.

Senegal was drawn in Group A which comprises the host, Qatar, Ecuador, and Netherlands.

Two outstanding former teammates– Sadio Mane of Bayern Munich and Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk were highly anticipated to face each other when their national teams meet on November 21.

Bayern boss Julian Nagelsmann had said the player would have an X-ray to determine the extent of the injury.

Mane Vs Van Dijk

Nagelsmann said, “Not a big injury. He took a knock to the head of his tibia. It’s always uncomfortable. He has to have an X-ray. I hope nothing is wrong.

“I didn’t see him after the game, I hope it’s not a big injury. But I don’t know at the moment. We’ll see tomorrow and then give an update.”

Mané represented Senegal during their second-ever appearance at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

On the road to Qatar, the forward led his country to qualify for Qatar after scoring the decisive spot kick against Egypt.