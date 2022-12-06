JUST IN: Pain For Spain As Morocco Beat Former World Cup Champion To Qualify For Quarter-Finals

Morocco have defeated Spain on penalties to become the only African team to scale through to the quarter-finals of the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

All African teams have been eliminated in the 2022 edition of the competition except Morocco.

Morocco has never played at the quarter-finals of the FIFA World Cup.

But the North African team broke the jinx on Tuesday after beating Spain on penalties at the Education City Stadium.

Morocco who were on the defensive made several wasted counter-attacks in the Spanish defense.

They dragged the match to a goalless 90 minutes and extra-time.

Sarabi lost Spain’s first penalty, Soler also lost Spain’s second kick, while Morocco’s Benoun lost their third kick.

Sergio Busquets also lost his kick to send them out of the competition.

The last time both teams met was 57 years ago at the CAF-UEFA playoffs during the qualification game for the 1962 World Cup.

Spain won both legs of the match, 1-0 and 3-2 respectively.

In Qatar, the 2010 champions were forced to finish second place in Group E behind Japan.

The Atlas Lions stunned Belgium and Croatia to the top spot in Group F.

The winner will meet either Portugal or Switzerland in the quarter-finals.