JUST IN: Pastor Ayo Oritsejafor’s Wife Dismisses Divorce Rumours As ‘Malicious, Unthinkable’

Wife of the former President of the Christian Association of Nigeria(CAN), Pastor Ayo Oritsejafor, Helen has disclosed that she was not divorced from her husband.

Ayo served as the national president of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) from 7 February 2005 to 2010 and was subsequently elected as the first pentecostal president of CAN same year.

Reports had filtered out on numerous blogs and online news platform (NOT THE WHISTLER) that her marriage ended in divorce after she was allegely caught cheating on her husband.

Days after the rumors trended online, Helen finally broke the silence on Monday.

She debunked the reports , maintaining that she was not divorced from her husband as alleged by her detractors.

She wrote via her Facebook page, “Fam, my attention has been drawn to the fake and malicious news making rounds on blogs, social media platforms and the newspapers against my character and that of my family. It’s totally unbelievable, reprehensible and unthinkable and it’s important that I make the facts clear.

I am a wife, a mother and a woman of God, and I uphold the tenets of my Christian faith and marriage. My family and home is the most important part of my life.

“I therefore appeal to everyone to put our interest and that of our lovely kids, above the need to profit from this baseless endeavor.

“My Husband and I are not divorced, unless people get divorced on social media and I have never been unfaithful to my husband, whom I love very dearly.

“These are works of the devil and his agents to dent my character and good works. Over the years, I have committed my time and resources towards reaching out to the needy, providing support to widows and giving scholarships to orphans.

“I have also taught and mentored a lot of young women on the principles of building and living happily with their spouses through my various platforms both on and offline. I cannot go against my own beliefs.”

“Don’t forget that live is a seed,” she stated, adding that “to carry a baseless news not supported is not only malicious but punishable under the law of the land. “

She promised to go after her detractors through the law court.

“I plead with the general public to give my family the privacy it needs and disregard cheap attempts to dent my image.

“In retrospect to the fake news, I have briefed my lawyers and all necessary legal actions are being taken.

Thank you all and stay blessed.”