JUST IN: Pastor Kumuyi Insists On Holding Planned Crusade In Aba Despite IPOB’s Opposition

The General Overseer of the Deeper Life Bible Church, Pastor William Kumuyi, has said the Church will go ahead with its planned crusade despite “security challenges” allegedly facing the state.

In a statement signed by Pastor James Akpofure, Chairman, Global Crusade with Kumuyi, Coordinating Overseer, United Arab Emirates, the cleric said he is ready for the event holding from May 24.

As for the security issues, Kumuyi said that God will intervene.

The statement on Saturday partly reads:

“Celebrating One Year of Global Evangelisation (Global Crusade with Kumuyi).

“We thank the Lord that the Global Crusade with Kumuyi has greatly impacted the World in the past year. This Global Crusade has touched millions of lives with signs and wonders, miracles, and deliverances, spanning participation from over 180 countries and 6 continents.

“As there are currently some security challenges at the intended alpha location (Aba,Abia State, Nigeria), the Global Crusade Convener, Pastor (Dr) W.F. Kumuyi commiserates with our people in Abia State and will be praying along for God’s Divine Intervention.

“This month, the Global Crusade themed “Jesus’ Power for Extraordinary Breakthrough” will be a celebration of one year of Global evangelization,” the statement partly read.

Recall that the Indigenous People of Biafra had on Thursday asked Kumuyi not to hold crusade in the southeast region of Nigeria following security concerns perpertrated by “unknown gunmen”

But the Christian Association of Nigeria had on Saturday urged the IPOB to understand that Kumuyi’s coming to the southeast was a blessing and would help relevant stakeholders to subdue the state’s problems.

Akpofure did not write on the IPOB statement, he rather invited everyone stating that the crusade will hold as planned with several ministrations

Any change of format was not mentioned in the state but over time, when Kumuyi holds a meeting anywhere, it is usually broadcasted live to millions of audience around the world.

The statement further reads:

“Pastor (Dr.) W.F. Kumuyi is geared up and ready to give the World, a series of ministrations for special blessings this season from the Lord, to millions of participants from Tuesday 24th to Sunday 29th, May 2022.

“There will also be music ministration by Jonathan White from the United States of America and a Special Global Worship Service on Sunday 29 May 2022.

“Once again, the Global Crusade with Kumuyi Planning Committee is inviting everyone to join us in this One-year Celebration of the Global Gospel Crusade.

Yours in Service “