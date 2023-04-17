JUST IN: Pastor Who Prophesied Against Tinubu’s Victory Remanded In Prison

…. As Cleric Denies Rape Allegation, Calls It ‘Political’

An Ikeja Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court sitting in Lagos has remanded the founder of “I Reign Christian Ministry”, Daniel Oluwafeyiropo, at the Kirikiri Correctional Centre following rape charges instituted against him by the Lagos State Ministry of Justice, on behalf of some of his church members.

The cleric was in the news following his prophetic prediction to his congregation, saying Bola Tinubu of the All Progressive Congress would be unlawfully declared as the winner of the 2023 presidential election by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

A statement from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP),Lagos, Dr. Babajide Martins, said “after a consideration of the facts available in the duplicate case file, the office of the DPP is of the view that there exists prima facie, the offence of Rape under Section 260 of the Criminal Law, Ch C17, Vol.3, Laws of Lagos State, 2015 against the Suspect Oluwafeyiropo Daniel”.

Feyi’s lawyer, Olukunle Oyewole, who was in court with his client after pleading not guilty to the charges, urged Justice Ramon Oshodi to grant him bail on liberal terms.

“My lord, the defendant was not informed on the day the matter came up for the first time before this court.

“The defendant is a well known religious leader and he has shown by his action that he will not jump bail.

“The offence for which he is charged with, is a bailable offence and he has credible sureties that can stand for him,” Oyewole said.

But the state lead prosecution counsel, Mr Babjide Boye, urged the court to deny him bail, adding he is a “flight risk”.

However, the judge granted him N20 million bail with two sureties in like sum, ordering that he should be remanded in prison pending perfection of the bail.

On Monday, Feyi said ahead of his appearance in court today, that the rape allegations against him is untrue and political because of his predictions about the 2023 elections.

“If my words mean anything to you, I want to say to you, I have never raped anyone in my life,” he said.