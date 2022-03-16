JUST IN: PDP Fixes N40m For Presidential Forms

The Peoples Democratic Party has fixed N40 million as the cost of forms for presidential candidates seeking election on its platform.

This was part of the outcome of the 95th National Executive Committee of the party which was held on Wednesday in Abuja.

The meeting which also provided the platform to resolve the crises in the party charted the course ahead of its presidential primary in a few months’ time.

According to the PDP, while the expression of interest form is put at N5 million, the nomination form is put at N35 million

The governorship ticket expression of interest form goes for N1 million while the nomination form is N20 million.

For Senate, the expression of interest is N500,000 while the nomination form is put at N3 million.

The House of Representatives expression of interest form is N500,000 while the nomination form is N2 million.

All youthful aspirants would enjoy a 50 percent reduction of the payment for various positions.