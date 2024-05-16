JUST IN: PDP Founding Member Dumps Gov Adeleke, Defects To APC

454 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Shuaib Oyedokun, one of the founding members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former Deputy National Chairman, has resigned from the party and joined the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State.

Oyedokun’s resignation letter, dated May 16, 2024, cited the “contamination” of the ideals of the PDP’s founding members as the primary reason for his departure.

THE WHISTLER obtained a copy of the resignation letter on Thursday night, titled “Resignation of Membership” and addressed to the party’s leadership from his Ward 13 in Jagun/Osi-Bale Ode, Odo-Otin South Local Government Area, to the state and national secretariats.

In the letter, Oyedokun wrote, “As a functional member and leader of PDP (Ward 13, Jagun/ Osi-Bale Ode, Odo-Otin South Local Government, Osun State,) whose high electoral productivity and value have been credibly and positively acknowledged in my ward, across the local council, state and country-wide for the enhancement of the fortune of the PDP, I have the honour (though with pain) in announcing the renunciation of my membership of the party on principle, having observed that the ideals of we, founding members, had been sorely contaminated.

“In taking this step which is not without due consultation with my teaming loyalists in the PDP, I have consequently decided to shift my allegiance to the All Progressives Congress (APC) where I believe my experience, efforts and leadership roles would be valued and appreciated. I thank you.”