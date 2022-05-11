JUST IN: PDP Ignores Calls For Zoning, Throws Open Presidential Ticket

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) leadership has resolved to throw open its presidential ticket rather than opt for zoning as largely canvassed by southern stakeholders of the party.

In a statement issued on Wednesday by its national spokesperson, Debo Ologunagba, the party also advised stakeholders to agree for a consensus candidate.

“After a very extensive deliberation NEC, aligned with the recommendation of the PDP National Zoning Committee that the Presidential Election should now be left open. The Party should also work towards consensus candidate where possible.

“NEC noted the recommendation of the Zoning Committee that in the interest of justice and fair play, the Party should take decision on Zoning timeously so as to prevent complications to the process” the statement partly read.

PDP NEC further assured of “free, fair, credible and transparent processes for the emergence of our Party’s Candidates for all elective positions in the 2023 general elections.”

The statement partly reads: “NEC ratified the conduct of the Presidential Primary (Special National Convention) to elect our Party’s Presidential Candidate on Saturday May 28 to Sunday May 29, 2022 in Abuja

“NEC approved the setting up of the National Convention Organizing Committee and approved the appointment of His Excellency, Senator David Mark as Chairman, His Excellency Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi as Deputy Chairman and His Excellency Barr. Ibrahim Shema as Secretary.”