JUST IN: PDP’s Mutfwang Defeats APC To Win Plateau Governorship Elections

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Caleb Mutfwang, the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the Plateau state governorship election has been declared the winner by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Advertisement

The Presiding Officer for the election, Musa Yusuf, after counting the votes scored by parties that participated in the election declared that Mutfwanhg had the highest votes (525,336) beating the All Progressives Candidate, Nentawe Yilwatda who got 481,405 votes.

During the presidential elections, the candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, emerged victorious polling 466, 272, APC got 307,195 votes while PDP came a distant third with 243,808 votes.

However, the PDP appears to have turned the table defeating both the APC and LP in the governorship and state assembly polls.