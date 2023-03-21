JUST IN: Peter Obi Beats Deadline, Files Petition Against 2023 Presidential Election, Tinubu

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The presidential candidate of the Labour party, Peter Obi, has filed his petition challenging the 2023 presidential election which produced Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress as president-elect.

Recall that the Independent National Electoral Commission chairman, INEC, had on March 1 declared Tinubu as the president-elect, saying he polled 8,805,835 votes ahead of his fellow contenders.

Atiku Abubakar of the People’s Democratic Party had 6,984,640 votes while Obi was said to have scored 6,096,017 votes.

But Obi and Atiku called for the cancellation of the results, alleging malpractice following the electoral umpire’s failure to electronically upload results immediately from polling units to the INEC Results Viewing Portal.

Based on the electoral act, litigants have 21 days from the conclusion of election to fill their petitions.

THE WHISTLER was informed on Tuesday by a member of staff of the Presidential Election Petition Registry that Obi’s legal team filed his petition on Monday evening, one day to the expiration of the deadline.

Based on the development, a Presidential Election Tribunal will fix a date to start presiding over the petition.