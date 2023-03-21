JUST IN: Peter Obi Demands Release Of ‘Obidient’ Twitter Influencer

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi has demanded the release of a Twitter Influencer, Nnamdi Chude.

Chude believed to be a member of the Obidient Movement that spearheaded the presidential campaign of Obi, was arrested by the Anambra State Criminal Investigation Department (CID) last Saturday and has been in detention since then.

Obi, in a series of tweets, said Chude’s arrest is a further confirmation of “Nigeria’s poor and declining performance in the Rule of Law, Voice and Accountability, and other governance indicators”.

He noted, “With Voice, and Accountability, the No 1 key indicator of good governance, it is very important, particularly for those in authority to note and accept that freedom of expression is a fundamental right and ingredient for the development of a good society.

“While I appreciate that freedom must be exercised in line with the rule of law, arresting Nigerians for tweeting on their leaders and those in authority decimates the opportunity for inclusive governance and accountability which are highly needed in a developing country like Nigeria”.

Obi addressed those who orchestrated Chude’s arrest, saying that politicians occupying public offices need to understand that actions have consequences.

“For instance, citizens will have their different thoughts on us and we have the right to reply. Arbitrary use of our office or in an unrestrained way will do no one any good, including those in authority.

“As we are all Nigerians and Nigeria is our only country, we must continue to make efforts to build a better Nation where justice, fairness, equity, tolerance, prosperity, accountable leadership and rule of law shall reign with no Nigerian feeling suppressed or oppressed.

“I, therefore, appeal to all concerned to please treat the issue most objectively on rule of law, and compassionately release the young man in question,” he added.

Chude’s arrest had also been condemned by many prominent Nigerians.

Recall that the state governor, Charles Soludo had distanced himself from the situation after confirming reports that Chude was arrested by the Cyber Crime Unit of Interpol and taken to Abuja on Sunday.

“The Anambra State Government has no information about the specific allegations or basis of his arrest,” the governor said.

The situation has however elicited reactions on the micro-blogging application, Twitter where many threatened to protest his arrest.

Others have called on the police authorities to disclose the reason for his arrest and incarceration.