JUST IN: Peter Obi Picks Obasanjo’s Man Akin Osuntokun As New Campaign DG

Nigeria Politics
By Martins Ayotunde

Akin Osuntokun, an aide to former president Olusegun Obasanjo, has been appointed to head the Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council.

Osuntokun’s appointment as the Director-General of the campaign council comes a week after the resignation of the former DG, Doyin Okupe after he was convicted of money laundering charges.

The National Chairman of the Labour Party, Julius Abure, who announced the appointment of the new DG on Tuesday, said the decision was reached after wide consultations with party stakeholders across board.

Until his appointment as DG, Osuntokun served as the Zonal Coordinator (South) of the campaign council.

Osuntokun is a former Managing Director of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) and previously served as Political Adviser to former President Olusegun Obasanjo, and Director of the Presidential campaign of the People’s Democratic Party in 2011.

